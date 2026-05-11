Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Urvil Patel slammed one of the most memorable innings of the ongoing IPL 2026 in Chennai on Sunday, and even the great Virat Kohli couldn't help but stop and watch. Urvil smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, off just 13 balls, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Miles away in Raipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli, who was preparing for his game against Mumbai Indians (MI), was seen watching Urvil's carnage while taking a small break from his training session.

In the viral video, shared by official broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli can be seen tuning in to the CSK-LSG game during a hydration break. At that moment, Urvil was celebrating his stunning half-century.

From Chennai to Raipur!



Even @imVkohli stopped for a moment to catch a glimpse of #UrvilPatel's historic 65(23) #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #RCBvMI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/y41wRLoDHD pic.twitter.com/3J2CfFkxbV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 10, 2026

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel's sensational knock

Chasing a big target of 204 runs, Urvil Patel came to bat in the fourth over after Sanju Samson's dismissal, and got off the mark with a single. Urvil hit a hat-trick of sixes in the next over of Avesh Khan.

Digvesh Rathi was called to bowl, and Urvil hit him for four consecutive boundaries, including three sixes and a four.

Mohammed Shami came to bowl the next over, and Urvil hit him for another six and completed his half-century with a single on the last delivery of the over.

Urvil dedicated his record fifty to his father. During the celebration, he took out a piece of paper from his pocket, which had a note, "This is for you, Papa" written on it.

Urvil joined Yashasvi Jaiswal for the record of the fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed got rid of Urvil in the ninth over at the score of 65 runs. He played just 23 balls and hit eight sixes and a couple of fours.

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