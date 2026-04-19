Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has finally arrived in the city to join Kolkata Knight Riders, giving a much-needed boost to the side that is currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL table. The franchise confirmed the development on Sunday. Having recovered from a calf strain sustained in the T20 World Cup, Pathirana cleared the mandatory fitness test by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) before receiving a no-objection certificate. He has linked up with the squad ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

However, he is unlikely to be named in the playing XI straightaway, as the team's medical team will first assess his match fitness over a couple of training sessions.

The slinger pacer, who was bought by KKR for Rs 18 crore at the last IPL auction, was always expected to miss the initial matches after suffering a calf strain during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Pathirana was initially expected to join before their game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The development comes as a big relief for KKR, who are still searching for their first win after six matches and remain at the bottom of the points table.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season