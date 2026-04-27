It was carnage of the highest order, a powerplay ambush so brutal that the Delhi Capitals never quite recovered as Royal Challengers Bengaluru unleashed a devastating new-ball spell to script one of the most dramatic openings in the IPL history on Monday. Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through Delhi Capitals with two ruthless three-over bursts that set the tone for complete domination. DC's score of 13/6 is the worst Powerplay score ever in IPL.

All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had managed 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The opening bowlers reduced Delhi to survival mode inside the first three overs. Their relentless accuracy and movement turning the contest one-sided almost instantly..

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached the double-digit scores.

Bhuvneshwar's first wicket was that of debutant Sahil Parakh. The mayhem began as early as the second ball of the innings when Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an in-dipping yorker to uproot debutant Sahil Parakh's middle stump, setting the tone for what followed: absolute destruction. It has been called the 'ball of the tournament' by social media.

If that was a warning shot, Josh Hazlewood turned it into a full-blown collapse. The Australian quick sent shockwaves through the packed stadium by removing last-match centurion KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) off successive deliveries.

Easily the ball of tournament till now!!



OG Swing King is back — Dhruv (@pipinstalldhruv) April 27, 2026

Rahul miscued a pull after the ball grew big on him, while Rizvi edged one as he played away from his body without any visible footwork.

There was no respite. Bhuvneshwar, in complete command of swing and seam, returned to deepen Delhi's misery by dismissing Tristan Stubbs (5). Stubbs tried to jab at a length delivery and the outside flew safely into the hands of Devdutt Padikkal at slip.

Moments later, the carnage reached its crescendo. Delhi skipper Axar Patel (0) fell without troubling the scorers, nicking a teasing outswinger from Bhuvneshwar behind to Jitesh, as stunned silence engulfed the home crowd.

In the blink of an eye, the Capitals were reduced to an unthinkable 8 for 5 in just three overs and soon 9 for 6, a collapse so surreal it felt scripted for drama rather than sport.

The RCB pacers had not just struck but dismantled, humiliated, and completely outplayed a batting line-up that looked shell-shocked and bereft of answers..

Only one boundary, coming from the bat of Stubbs, was managed by SC in the Powerplay overs which ended with the hosts reeling at 13 for six with Nitish Rana (1) being the third victim of the Aussie quick.

It was only apt that Hazlewood ended the Capitals innings by castling Porel.

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