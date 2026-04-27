Rinku Singh once again showcased his finishing prowess as he helped Kolkata Knight Riders register a thrilling victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday. Playing at the Ekana Stadium, KKR were reeling at 93/7 after 15 overs when Rinku launched a stunning counterattack. He remained unbeaten on 83 off 51 balls, lifting KKR to a competitive total of 155/7. In reply, LSG also finished on 155/8 in their 20 overs, forcing the match into a Super Over.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine used all his experience to devastating effect, conceding just a single run and dismissing two batters to bundle LSG out for 1. KKR then chased down the target on the very first delivery.

Rinku, who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock, later shared a heartwarming moment with his family on a video call. The highlight of the interaction came when his sister spoke to Narine, leaving fans, and even Rinku, laughing.

In a video shared by KKR on X (formerly Twitter), Rinku's sister was heard greeting Narine with, "Hello bhaiya" (Hello brother). Rinku quickly asked her to call him "brother" instead, explaining that the West Indies star does not understand Hindi.

Despite the instructions, Rinku's sister continued praising Narine in Hindi, saying, "Bahut acchi bowling kari aapne" (You bowled really well today). Rinku promptly translated her words, prompting a smiling "Thank you very much" from Narine.

With both teams finishing on 155 after the full 40 overs, Narine proved to be the difference-maker in the Super Over.

Drawing on his vast experience, he dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to restrict LSG to 1 for 2-the lowest total ever recorded in a Super Over.

KKR made no mistake in the chase, with Rinku Singh-who also had an excellent day in the field, taking four catches-fittingly scoring the winning runs to seal a memorable victory.

(With PTI inputs)

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