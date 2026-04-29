The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reacted to the video of Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the dressing room, as per a report. The incident, which took place on Tuesday during the 16th over of RR's chase against Punjab Kings, caught Parag using a vape in the dressing room in the presence of teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kuldeep Sen. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI is likely to seek an explanation from the player before considering any disciplinary action.

"We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action," a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited within IPL stadium premises, except in designated zones. Furthermore, India's federal laws are far more stringent; the country banned e-cigarettes under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019. This Act prohibits the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of vapes nationwide.

Violations of this act can carry severe penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment for up to six months. As of now, neither the BCCI, the Rajasthan Royals, nor Riyan Parag himself have issued an official explanation regarding the incident.

This controversy arises when the 24-year-old is already facing challenges, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 season after Sanju Samson moved to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled with his batting consistency, scoring only 81 runs in seven innings before this match, which has drawn criticism from fans and former players.

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down 222 with six wickets in hand, defeating Punjab Kings and handing them their first loss of the season.

Parag made a 16-ball 29 in his team's successful chase of 223.

(With Agency Inputs)

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