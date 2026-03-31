Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the BCCI to consider batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a spot in India's senior men's team. Vaughan's remarks came after Sooryavanshi played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 opener on Monday. After opting to bowl first, RR dismissed CSK for a modest total of 127, with Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja picking up two wickets each. During the chase, Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display, smashing 52 off just 17 balls to help RR overhaul the target in only 12.1 overs.

Following Rajasthan's dominant win, Vaughan asked the Indian team management to include Sooryavanshi in India's upcoming white-ball tour of England, stating that the teenager has consistently proven his potential on multiple occasions.

"When will he make his Indian debut? And I'm just looking, and I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves. It's only the first innings of the IPL, but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. And if I was Indian cricket, I would get him on that tour. Not necessarily, he's going to get into players that are in the team at the moment, but the one thing that he's going to need is he's going to need to be brought into the Indian team and the kind of surroundings of what Indian cricket is," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Just bring him in, and if he plays one or two games, fantastic, but get him on a tour. Is he allowed to go on tours as a 15-year-old? I'd be giving him a little bit of experience with that Indian team. Not necessarily, as I said, jumping straight into the side, but just having him around. He's good enough to play. I do not doubt that," he added.

The teenager's fearless display even prompted former India batter Mohammad Kaif to revise his earlier assessment of the youngster.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaif admitted that he had initially felt Sooryavanshi was being overhyped following a few early performances. However, he said the Bihar-born batter has now convinced him that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

"Last season, I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early. As an old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15-year-old can entertain and play match-winning knocks," Kaif wrote.