While the captains' meet is an omen for fans to truly gear up for a new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is also an opportunity for the umpires to clarify certain rules to the skippers. On the eve of IPL 2026, the umpires have clarified to the captains of all 10 teams regarding the legality of catches. Teams have been instructed that a catch will only be considered legal if the fielder has complete control over both the ball and their body before any celebration takes place.

Elite umpire Nitin Menon and former India pacer and renowned match referee Javagal Srinath emphasised on this aspect during the captains' meet. The rules were clarified over a 90-minute session.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stressed on the importance of rule, which is stated as per Clause 33.3.

"The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder's person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his own movement."

The officials present showed several video clips, including from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026, to specify the exact legalities of catches.

IPL 2026 Captains' Meet

Captains from all 10 franchises attended the meeting, which was expected to focus on key playing conditions, rule clarifications, and operational aspects for the new season.

Among those present were Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Speaking briefly to the media, Gill said, "The meeting was very good."

Other captains in attendance included Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan, Lucknow Super Giants leader Rishabh Pant, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel were also part of the meeting.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics, including the innings timer (60-second clock), the Impact Player rule, the concussion substitute protocol and the code of conduct regulations.

The meeting serves as a customary curtain-raiser ahead of every IPL season, ensuring clarity and uniform understanding of rules among team leaders before the tournament gets underway.

With ANI inputs