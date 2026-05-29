Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the world at his feet. His exemplary knocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have seen chatter for an early India call-up intensify. Sooryavanshi also holds the Orange Cap, being the top run-getter with over 600 runs to his name this season. But, while the world has started to see him as an elite cricketer at the age of 15, having succeeded against top bowlers in the world like Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, and Josh Hazlewood, he remains a child on the inside who still loves to watch cartoons in his room.

Dubbed the 'fearless prodigy' for his batting style, Sooryavanshi opened up on his habit of watching cartoons, suggesting even success against the top bowlers in the world doesn't bring him the sort of peace that an hour or two in front of the television does.

"When I used to stay at home two or three years ago and played matches or practised there, whenever I had free time at home, I used to watch cartoons, and I really enjoyed it. Even now, whenever I feel like I need some relaxation or peace, I watch cartoons. I sit comfortably in my room and watch whichever cartoons I like. It feels really nice and reminds me a lot of home," he said in a chat with JioStar.

The 15-year-old was bought by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. During the chat, he opened up on the process of earning a Rs 1.10 crore bid from the franchise. But, the youngster is far from done, he wants to continue his form and momentum forward.

"I got the first call from Romi Bhinder sir, who is the team manager. I was in Dubai, and the auction was also taking place there. After the trials, I had spoken to him and he had told me that they would go for me, and then we spoke for two to three minutes on the call while he congratulated me. In my debut match, I hit a six off the first ball, so it was a very special moment and a great memory. Then, I scored a hundred in the same season, which was a very proud moment for both my family and me. It was only my third match, so it felt great to have such a good start to my IPL career, and I am just carrying that momentum forward now," Sooryavanshi revealed during the discussion.

Sooryavanshi, after a match-winning 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, would be keen to continue his hot form against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

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