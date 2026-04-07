Moved from Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants in the search of more games but Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is yet to find a place in the franchise's XII in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. While selection isn't something that is in a player's hand, Arjun is doing all he can to leave a big impression on the management, push his case for selection in the match-day team. While performance in a match is pivotal to continued selection, Arjun is making heads turn with his inch-perfect bowling in the nets for LSG.

The 26-year-old has set social media ablaze with a viral video showcasing his pinpoint accuracy and lethal yorkers during a practice session. In a clip shared online, Arjun is seen hitting the blockhole with remarkable consistency, leaving established batters like skipper Rishabh Pant struggling to find an answer.

The intensity of the session was evident as Arjun didn't hold back against his own teammates. Even Pant was kept on his toes, literally, as Arjun unleashed a barrage of yorkers that required the veteran batter to be at his most defensive.

The accuracy of his deliveries has sparked a wave of support from fans on social media, many of whom are questioning why the left-armer is still on the bench.

Arjun, who joined LSG ahead of the 2026 season following a stint with Mumbai Indians, has been working closely with coaching staff and senior players to refine his skills. Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently praised the youngster's work ethic, noting that Arjun is "very sharp" and possesses a deep commitment to the game.

Having showcased his all-round capabilities in the domestic circuit for Goa, Arjun's latest exploits in the nets suggest he is ready for the high-pressure environment of the IPL. With LSG set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 9, the team management might be tempted to unleash their secret weapon.

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