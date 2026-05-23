It is now a do-or-die situation for Punjab Kings as they aim to secure the fourth and final playoff spot in IPL 2026. Shreyas Iyer and Co. began their campaign in impressive fashion, registering six consecutive wins, but have since lost momentum dramatically, slumping to six straight defeats in the second half of the season. With 13 points from 13 matches, Punjab's fate now hinges on their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, which has effectively become a must-win contest. Even a victory may not be enough, as PBKS will also need Mumbai Indians to defeat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, which would restrict Riyan Parag and Co. to 14 points.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, former India batter Virender Sehwag issued a stern warning for Punjab Kings. Despite being eliminated from the playoff race, LSG are currently in strong batting form and could play the role of spoilers.

Sehwag highlighted the threat posed by Mitchell Marsh, who has been in excellent touch, and warned that PBKS bowlers could face a tough challenge.

"Mitchell Marsh will be a big challenge for Punjab's bowling attack. Even in the last two seasons, when Punjab made the final, their bowling was never their strongest suit. They have lacked a reliable wicket-taker in the middle overs, and that weakness has been exposed time and again. They will struggle against Marsh, especially in the powerplay where he is most dangerous. His ability to pick length early and clear the boundaries with ease makes him a handful on any surface. The only thing that could help Punjab is leaving Dharamshala," said Sehwag on JioStar.

He also noted that a change in venue, from Dharamsala to a new ground, might work in favour of Shreyas Iyer's team and help them reset ahead of the high-pressure clash.

"A change of venue and fresh conditions might give them a boost. Sometimes a new ground brings a change in mindset. They need to reach 15 points to stay in contention. But I hope Punjab find a way to win and qualify. They deserve it after their strong start. They began the season with back-to-back wins, showing their hard work and intent. But six straight losses have hurt their morale and brought their campaign to the brink. Still, this Punjab side has strong players who have fought back before," he said.

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