Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting approach at home after their commanding 55-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Friday night. SRH piled up a massive 255/4 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, powered by blistering knocks from Ishan Kishan (79 off 46), Abhishek Sharma (56 off 22) and Heinrich Klaasen (51 off 24). In reply, RCB were restricted to 200/4 despite fighting contributions from Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer.

Analysing SRH's dominance at home, Sehwag said their ability to post daunting first-innings totals has become their biggest weapon and pointed out that SRH raised the bar even further against RCB by posting 255, leaving the visitors under scoreboard pressure from the outset.

“SRH's batting dominance at home is their biggest strength. When they win the toss and bat first, they are at their best. They have consistently put up 230 to 240 runs on the board. That kind of total puts immediate pressure on the chasing team. Against RCB, they went even higher, posting 255. That made the chase extremely tough from the very first over. RCB came out with the intent to go after the target, but everyone knew that if the powerplay didn't go their way, the match would be in SRH's control,” Sehwag told JioStar

RCB began aggressively through Venkatesh Iyer's quickfire 44 off 19 balls, but the wickets of Iyer, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal after the powerplay tilted the contest firmly in Hyderabad's favour.

“And that is exactly what happened. Once RCB lost wickets after the end of the powerplay, the required rate kept climbing, and the game slipped away. On flat tracks, setting a massive total and then letting the scoreboard pressure do the rest has become SRH's signature move at home,” he added.

Sehwag also weighed in on Venkatesh Iyer's impressive form and the selection dilemma it has created for RCB ahead of their upcoming matches, saying, “Venkatesh Iyer is at his best when batting in the top order. He played his best knocks for KKR in that position. For RCB, he hasn't had many chances at his preferred spot.”

The former opener referenced Iyer's recent performances, including a match-winning 73 against the Punjab Kings and his attacking start against SRH

“But when Rajat Patidar was injured, he came in at number four against Punjab and played a match-winning 73. Then against SRH, he opened the innings and played a quickfire 44, giving RCB the start they needed in a 256-run chase,” he stated.

With Phil Salt nearing full fitness, Sehwag believes RCB now face a positive selection headache but made it clear who he would leave out.

“Now, with Phil Salt returning to full fitness, the big question is whether Venkatesh will keep his place in the XI. It's a good problem for RCB to have,” former Delhi batter stated.

Backing Iyer's aggressive intent at the top, Sehwag added, “Iyer's intent against Hyderabad was spot on. When chasing 256, you need that kind of positive start, and he delivered. I wouldn't drop Iyer from the opening slot. Instead, I would replace Jitesh Sharma with Phil Salt. Jitesh is not in great form, and RCB have taken bold decisions before. If Salt has to come back, Jitesh should make way.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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