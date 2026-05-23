Rajasthan Royals would look to go full throttle in their bid to seal the last Indian Premier League playoffs spot when they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday. It will be a test of resilience and fitness for both the teams on a potentially hot and humid Sunday afternoon here, as Mumbai Indians would be determined to sign off with a consolation win, while Rajasthan Royals would be aware that a defeat would take their fate out of their hands.

The Royals -- currently placed fourth with 14 points -- need to win against Mumbai Indians, which will take them to 16 points, at least one point clear of both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still in the fray.

But if RR lose on Sunday, they will hope for both Punjab and Knight Riders to also suffer defeats in their final matches for the Jaipur-based side to have any chance of making the play-offs.

The Royals have lost more than they have won in their last five outings, but they will fancy their chances of a win against MI, knowing the conditions of the venue which has small dimensions.

More than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fireworks at the top, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who poses the biggest threat to the Mumbai Indians. The India opener, also a local boy, went hammer and tongs against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Guwahati, scoring a 32-ball 77, which sealed the fate of the game in the first half itself.

Jaiswal returns to the venue where he had smacked his maiden IPL century three years ago, having scored his second ton the following year against the same opponent.

But RR will still need more consistency from their skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who both occupy crucial spots in the batting order but have not necessarily provided the impetus in the middle overs. If Jurel has lacked the punch at times, Parag is searching for consistency.

On current form, RR come across a more dangerous team which will have its tails up knowing they have more players in form, primed to deliver at the time of need.

If it is any consolation, MI's record in the last five matches is similar to the Royals with three losses and two wins, but then the hosts will be determined to play for pride and the badge.

The contest will provide MI's struggling Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma the chance to have one final crack with an impactful performance which would help their team sign off on a positive note.

For Bumrah in particular, the end of the campaign will also bring a much-needed break as the Indian pace attack spearhead would want to put his feet up after an exhausting six months of white ball cricket.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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