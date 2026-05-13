Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma shared a heartwarming moment after Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 encounter in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. It was a brilliant performance from GT as they registered an 82-run win and claimed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Washington Sundar slammed a half-century to help power GT to a total of 168/5. In reply, the GT bowling attack-led by Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada, who took three wickets each, bundled out SRH for just 86. Following the win, Gill and Abhishek shared a hug and were seen engaged in a long conversation. The cricketers played together for Punjab during their formative years, and their camaraderie was clear from the friendly exchange, which has already gone viral on social media.

“Definitely, like you spoke at the toss. Teams batting first have done well, and it worked out for us pretty nicely. But I think we bowled very well. 170 on this kind of a wicket, we always knew it was going to be tricky. If we bowl well, we'll always be in the game,” Gill said after the match.

Half centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were complemented well by the bowling unit as Gujarat Titans notched up a massive 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill teasing Abhishek Sharma after the win, bro was definitely waiting for this moment.pic.twitter.com/muCpmpivVZ — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) May 12, 2026

Sent in to bat, Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball 61, while Washington cracked a 33-ball 50 as GT scored 168 for 5. Nishant Sindhu (22) was the other contributor.

In reply, SRH folded for 86 in 14.5 with only four batters reaching double figures.

Kagiso Rabada (3/28) and Jason Holder (3/20) snared three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (1/11) also picked up wickets.

Praful Hinge (2/17), skipper Pat Cummins (1/20) and Sakib Hussain (2/37) shared the other wickets for SRH.

(With PTI inputs)

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