IPL 2026 concluded on Sunday after delivering over two months of thrilling cricket action. The grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets. It marked RCB's second consecutive IPL title, placing them among the league's elite franchises. While the IPL continues to provide wholesome entertainment to cricket fans worldwide and has emerged as the biggest T20 league, certain factors are posing challenges to its smooth conduct.

During the 2026 season, extreme heat and the onset of monsoon emerged as major concerns for both players and fans. Taking these factors into account, discussions have begun around possibly shifting the tournament window from March-May to September-October.

Speaking to Sportstar on the matter, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal said that the BCCI is considering a change in schedule, given that rising temperatures are becoming a significant issue.

"Weather is another challenge that we are facing now with May getting very hot. We are also looking if we can find a window from February to April and then later in the year," Dhumal said.

Dhumal also added that broadcasters will be consulted before any final decision is taken, and the September-October window could prove beneficial for all stakeholders.

"I do not think so. We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window. One suggestion was a window in September-October. That is the best time from an advertiser point of view because it is just before Diwali," he said.

"We have to do what is best for the game because IPL does not impact only the BCCI, it impacts all other cricket boards and players who play across the globe. We will sit across with all our friends from other countries and find what works best for this tournament and cricket globally," he added.

For the unversed, the IPL was held in the September-October window in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the tournament began in April but was later postponed and completed in October.

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