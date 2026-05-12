Delhi Capitals found a new star in the form of Madhav Tiwari, an uncapped Indian all-rounder they bought for a price of Rs 40 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Madhav's all-round show earned Delhi a prized three-wicket win against the Punjab Kings, keeping them alive in the hunt for the play-offs, even if mathematically. At the end of the match, Madhav was asked about his skillset and abilities and whether he is a batter or a bowler. The youngster gave a response that won over the internet: "100% bowler and 100% batter."

Delhi made as many as five changes in the team for the PBKS match, with several young guns coming into the side to showcase their talent. Given the ball, Madhav first picked up the two crucial wickets of Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly before producing a fine cameo of 18 runs off 8 balls to win the contest for his side.

"The mindset is always that if things are not in your hand, you just try to be better in each and every practice session. I worked a lot with him, I worked with Munaf (Patel) sir, I worked on my bowling a lot, and I worked on my range-hitting and stuff like that with the batting coach. I would like to say I'm 100% bowler, 100% batsman. Honestly, I've been going in with the same mindset even before this innings. Today it just clicked. You go through phases in cricket, but what's important is continuing to do the same things consistently. Even today, I just trusted my process. I had a bit of luck too - maybe earlier in the season those catches would've been taken. But today luck favoured me and there was a dropped catch, the runs came."

When asked about bowling tactics and match awareness, he said that while the pitch was assisting when length balls were being bowled, he wanted to mix things up in order to keep the batter guessing.

"I think the wicket was helping the length balls, so I was kind of sticking to that early on in the phase. And I was trying to mix it with the wide balls and short balls in between. I was prepared and, given the conditions, it was supporting the fast bowlers. And yeah, he (Axar) told me that if I would have gone for runs on my second over, he would have come and bowled. So yeah, lucky enough, I got to bowl four overs for the team," said Madhav.

He also gave the franchise's batting coach, Ian Bell, the credit for believing in him.

"Our batting coach (Ian Bell) just told me, 'You've got the power, you've got everything. Just don't try to do something fancy. Just hold your shape and react to the ball.' That's it. First of all, I would like to thank the management for giving me this opportunity, and I'm lucky enough that I was able to be on the winning side here. And it was fun, and I was happy that I was able to contribute for the team," he asserted.

Madhav was named the Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.

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