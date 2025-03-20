Hardik Pandya will be watching on from the sidelines as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 opener on Sunday. Hardik will be serving a one match suspension for over-rate related offences last year, with Suryakumar Yadav confirmed to lead the five-time champions at the Chepauk. Pandya's return to MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) last season was full of obstacles, more mental than on the ground. He was booed by fans at stadiums across the country as fans were not happy with him replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain.

This badly affected the environment inside the dressing room as MI finished last in the points table.

Fast forward to March 2025, Hardik has managed to win over his critics, having helped India win back-to-back ICC titles (T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025).

As he prepares to lead his side out for battle this season, Hardik had an emotional message for fans, saying that he doesn't want to see any other colour apart from his team's this season.

"When I go out to bat, cheer for me, when I hit a six, cheer for me. When I go out for toss, cheer for me. I don't want to see any colour other than our colour (at the Wankhede Stadium). That's all that I wish for," Hardik said during a press conference.

Hardik said he will carry the confidence of winning two ICC titles with India over the past year.

"Playing for India has always been prideful. It has also been my number one priority, winning two trophies is very close to our hearts and that joy will carry forward to the IPL.

"Last four seasons have been dry for Mumbai Indians. This season we will approach the season with joyness and togetherness," said Pandya who linked up with his IPL team hours after winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Advertisement

Pandya believes that he is constantly evolving as a cricketer notwithstanding his "unshakeable" confidence.

Considering the rollercoaster last 12 months, his focus will be to help youngsters excel.

"My life has been about ups and downs. I have enjoyed the learning. It has taught me about sport as well as life over the years. It is a fresh year. Lot of things have changed. Every year there is .0 added. Hardik 3.0, if you want to call that, there will be passion, grit and challenges which I love.

"For me the crucial part is to make sure, if the challenges are thrown at boys how I can help them and add value."

On his own batting position, he added: "I like to play situations and entry points, specific batting number, it has gone from my cricketing journey."

(With PTI Inputs)