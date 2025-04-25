Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, becoming the youngest player to play in the tournament. The 14-year-old made a sensational mark in his very first innings, smashing a six off his first ball. But while he made a 20-ball 34 in his first knock, he could manage just 16 off 12 in his second match, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Legendary former India opener Virender Sehwag has advised Suryavanshi to keep his feet on the ground and not get carried away by fame, as well as take inspiration from Virat Kohli.

Sehwag warned Suryavanshi to remain grounded and accept criticism regarding his game, regardless of fame.

"If you step out knowing that you will get praised for doing well and criticised for not doing well, you will remain grounded. I have seen many players who come, get fame from one or two matches, then they do not do anything, because they think that they have become a star player," Sehwag stated, speaking on Cricbuzz.

Suryavanshi has appeared to struggle against spin and variations in his two innings so far, picking up a couple of boundaries through edges, and often mistiming his big shots.

Sehwag has urged Suryavanshi to take inspiration from Virat Kohli and aim to play in the IPL for the next two decades, instead of getting carried away by fame and hype.

"Suryavanshi must aim to play 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli, he started playing when he was 19 years old, now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a millionaire, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won't see him next year," Sehwag added.

Suryavanshi, at the age of 13, was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 1.1 crore, making him the youngest player to ever be sold at an IPL auction.

Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, Suryavanshi has the perfect platform to be developed in the IPL at Rajasthan Royals. However, RR haven't had a great IPL 2025.

Three games in a row, Rajasthan Royals have ended up losing in a run chase despite being in a winnable position. Having lost seven of their first nine matches, RR are all but out of contention for the playoffs.