Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli enjoys a huge fan base in the entire country. No matter where RCB play, the entire stadium always lights up with the chants of Kohli. This is what exactly happened on Sunday when RCB faced Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. It was a homecoming for the Delhi boy Kohli, who also scored a half-century and helped RCB clinch a six-wicket win over DC. After the match, Kohli also shared a heartfelt moment with DC mentor and England great Kevin Pietersen and the picture of their reunion has gone viral on social media.

Kohli and Pietersen posed in a hilarious way and the fans made brilliant memes and compared the RCB opener to viral internet sensation Orry.

Every masterpiece has a cheap copy pic.twitter.com/VyX5aLsOZw — If (@iamselfish01) April 28, 2025

Talking about the match, Delhi savoured the bitter taste of defeat for the second time in their third fixture and slipped to the fourth spot. After losing the toss, Delhi had the challenge of putting up a mounting target for visitors in their home den.

KL Rahul's composed 41 (39) was the backbone of DC's innings, and Tristan Stubbs's belligerent 34(18) provided the much-needed firepower. Together, they lifted the hosts to 162/8, which proved to be substantially short against the in-form Royal Challengers.

Scores in the range of 250 were a common occurrence last IPL but the slower nature of pitches has made batting tougher this season. Pietersen has no issues with that.

"On wickets like these (the one at Feroz Shah Kotla), you've got to be methodical, you've got to find rhythm. Virat (Kohli) found rhythm this evening. KL got rhythm," said Pietersen during the post-match press conference.

"And I think that's where you see the true batter. The real batter that can come out there, and sort of monitor the situation, and it looks effortless...is it good for T20 cricket to have the occasional wicket like this? I don't think it's a bad thing," he added.

Pietersen was not in favour of bowlers "just being served up into the stands every single ball".

"...I don't think every night people want to see that. I don't really want to see it every night," Pietersen said.

(With PTI Inputs)