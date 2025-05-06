Away from an intense, dramatic cricket match on the field, the IPL 2025 contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw an ugly clash off the field as well. Two families, present in the elite Diamond Box at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, had a full-fledged confrontation over who was entitled to which seat. As per reports, such was the scale of the fight that both families ended up at the local police station after the match.

As per a report by Times of India, families of two high-ranking government officials were involved in the clash. One is reportedly a senior IPS officer while the other is an income tax commissioner.

The two families landed at the Cubbon Park police station, located roughly five minutes away from the Chinnaswamy stadium. The report states that the IPS officer's family accused the tax commissioner's family of "intimidation, sexual harassment and outraging modesty", charges that were denied by the latter.

The incident was reportedly triggered by an argument between the IPS officer's son and daughter and a man of the tax commissioner's family.

"The daughter stepped away to use the washroom, leaving her purse on the seat to indicate it was occupied. That is when a man came and occupied her seat. When the brother told him to vacate as his sister was all set to return, the man did not budge and an argument broke out between the two. Soon, the sister joined her brother while the man was joined by his wife, the income tax official, and their son. The argument intensified with each hurling abuse at the other. At one point, the confrontation between the IPS officer's daughter and the man almost went out of control as the man was arguing in her face," said a cop, as per the report.

"What's more shocking is it all took place in the complimentary hospitality box even as several senior govt officials watched without intervening," the cop added.

As per the report, the IPS officer and his wife were at home, and rushed to the scene upon being called for help by their parents. His wife had called police officers to try and intervene, but with no help coming, instructed her daughter and son to lodge a complaint at the nearby Cubbon Park police station.

She accused the man "of making unwelcome physical contact and intruding on her (daughter's) privacy with an intention to offend her", as per the report. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against two unknown persons under BNS Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 75 (sexual harassment which includes physical contact involving unwelcome overtures), and 79 (insulting a woman's modesty).

The incident took place between 9:40 pm and 10:20 pm. The accused and his wife were summoned to the police station two hours later but later allowed to leave, with the police reportedly claiming that necessary action would be taken after an investigation.