Sunrisers Hyderabad made a sensational start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a massive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan slammed a fiery century while Travis Head was at his aggressive best as SRH posted a mammoth total of 286/6. While the team looked on course to a 300-run total, they missed out after losing few late wickets. However, legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn made a bold prediction that April 17 will be the day when SRH will become the first team to post a 300-run total in the IPL. That is the day when Sunrisers take n Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Small prediction. April 17 we'll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen," he posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The last time when SRH and MI faced each other, Sunrisers scored 277/3 with Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen in tremendous form. They slammed a combined 17 sixes and although Mumbai Indians did provide a solid fight, they ended up losing the match by 31 runs.

Meanwhile, after witnessing a "scary" display from Sunrisers Hyderabad's hard-hitting batters in a run-scoring fest against Rajasthan Royals, captain Pat Cummins is glad that he doesn't have to bowl against his side.

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, SRH continued to live up to its reputation of tearing apart any bowling attack, irrespective of the surface.

The trend continued in Sunrisers' home den as they toyed with the Royals' bowling attack. The power-packed batting order didn't tilt at the windmills and made the Royals dance to their tunes.

With a destructive policy, SRH mesmerised the spectators by turning the tides and blazing their way to a herculean 286/6 total. The record-shattering target turned out to be too much for the Royals as they settled for a 44-run defeat.

"I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our boys. Unbelievable. That was scary. You know it's going to be tough (for the bowlers), but when you get such a big score, one over can win you," Cummins said during the post-match presentation.