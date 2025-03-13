It has been a topsy turvy journey for Shreyas Iyer since 2024. The Indian cricket team batter was left out of the BCCI central contracts but he went on to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas proved his mettle in domestic cricket as well before playing a massive role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Following the triumph, Shreyas opened up about his road to redemption but lamented the fact that he did not receive enough recognition for leading KKR to the IPL title. Shreyas was not even retained ahead of the new season and he was ultimately bought by Punjab Kings for a massive Rs 26.75 crore. He will be leading the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025.

"Frustration toh nahi tha because I was playing IPL. The major focus was to win the IPL, and thankfully, I won it. I personally felt I didn't get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing," Shreyas Iyer told Times of India.

Shreyas had a good outing in the Champions Trophy with 243 runs from 5 innings.

"When I talk about recognition, it's about getting that respect. It was about the respect for whatever efforts I put on the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed but extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren't easy wickets to bat on," said Shreyas Iyer.

"It wasn't easy to take singles, especially when the bowlers were bowling so tight. I just had the belief in myself that once I get two sixes here or there, I can change the momentum towards our side. Luckily, I got them at crucial times," he added.

1983 World Cup winner Dilip Vengsarkar, who has been a BCCI chief selector too, could not be more pleased for the middle-order batter.

"Iyer did very well but I am not happy the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realise his potential. KL too played a few important innings at number six but still not convinced Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason," he said.

With PTI inputs