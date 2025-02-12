Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who did not find a place in India's Champions Trophy squad, has undergone a finger surgery. However, the player is likely to be fit in time for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson picked up the injury during the fifth and final ODI against England earlier this month, as pacer Jofra Archer's delivery struck him on his right index finger. After his dismissal, Samson was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the second innings.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Samson is expected to take a month to recover after the surgery and will be fit in time to take part in IPL 2025.

"It is understood that Samson will take around a month to recover after his surgery took place on Tuesday. That gives him enough time for be ready for the IPL, which will start in the March 21-22-23 weekend," the report said.

The injury had also ruled Samson out of Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal tie against Jammu and Kashmir.

The play, however, had a series to forget against England as he managed a mere 51 runs in the five-match contest that India won 4-1.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Kris Srikkanth were critical of Samson after his flop show against England.

"...if Sanju keeps getting dismissed like this, as a batter, the mind will be playing tricks," Ashwin said.

"(It will force you to think) the bowler is bowling a certain way and I am getting dismissed like this, is the bowler bowling well or do I have a shortcoming? Will I be able to adapt? Once so many questions arises, then it becomes difficult," he explained.

"Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say, 'No, no, I will play this shot.' Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure," Srikkanth was quoted as saying in a report by Inside Sport.

Samson will now be seen in action during IPL 2025, which is expected to get underway on March 23, as per BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Shukla, who attended the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai, revealed the date of IPL 2025 while speaking to reporters and said, "IPL is going to start from March 23."

However, the BCCI is yet to make an official statement regarding the same.