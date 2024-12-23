Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson could give up wicketkeeping duties in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Samson, who was retained by RR for Rs 18 crore, has opened up on the prospect of playing as a fielder and passing on the wicketkeeping baton to youngster Dhruv Jurel. Samson also revealed that he and Jurel had a chat over the same, especially with the latter keen to keep the wickets after his recent elevation as India's second choice Test wicketkeeper.

However, Samson also hinted that he and Jurel might also share the responsibility of keeping the wickets.

"I have not said this on air but we feel where Dhruv Jurel is at this point of his career as a Test wicket-keeper, he needs to wear the gloves in the IPL. That was a discussion. I think we will be sharing gloves. I have never captained as a fielder. That might be challenging. I have told him 'Dhruv, I understand where you are coming from and I think as a leader of the team, you should also keep for a few games.' We will see how to play around with that but nothing should come before the team. The team should come first and the individual must be given importance," said Samson on a chat on Ab de Villiers' YouTube channel.

Jurel made his Test debut earlier this year during the home series against England. However, with Rishabh Pant back to full fitness, Jurel has lost his place to the veteran.

Both Pant and Jurel played the 1st Test against Australia in Perth, but the latter was benched for the games in Adelaide and Brisbane, respectively.

It is unlikely that Jurel will play any further part in the series, unless there is an injury.

RR IPL 2025 Squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh), Nitish Rana (Rs. 4.20 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs. 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs. 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs. 1.10 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs. 30 lakh).