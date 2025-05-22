Rishabh Pant played a solid cameo as Lucknow Super Giants notched 235/2 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 match on Thursday. Under fire for a poor run of form, Pant came in to bat 19th over. Even then, he made an impact. On the first ball of the 20th over, he hit Kagiso Rabada for a six. Then on the fifth ball of the last over, he hit a no-look six. The video of the shot has gone viral.



A maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century from Mitchell Marsh and a quick-fire fifty by Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a mammoth total of 235/2 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday in the 18th season of the IPL. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opened the innings for LSG, providing a solid start. The duo added a 50-run stand within the powerplay as LSG reached 53 for no loss, with Markram being the aggressor.

Just after the powerplay, Marsh went after Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna, hitting him for a six and a four. He reached his sixth IPL fifty of the season in the 10th over, smashing a six off Sai Kishore in 33 balls.

However, Kishore struck in the same over, dismissing Markram for 36 off 24 balls. His knock included three fours and two sixes. Nicholas Pooran joined Marsh at the crease and announced his arrival by hitting Kishore for a six off his very first ball. At the halfway mark, LSG were 97/1.

Marsh then took on veteran spinner Rashid Khan, plundering 25 runs in an over, including two sixes and three fours. LSG crossed the 150-run mark in the 15th over, scoring 13 runs off Kishore. At the end of the 15th, they were 160/1.

The Marsh-Pooran duo continued their aggressive onslaught, smashing 20 runs off Mohammed Siraj's final over. Marsh brought up his maiden IPL century in just 56 balls in the 17th over. The pair added 100 runs for the second wicket in just 42 balls.

Pooran kept up his form in IPL 2025, reaching his fifth fifty of the season in just 23 balls. Arshad Khan finally ended the massive partnership by removing Marsh for 117 off 64 balls -- a brilliant innings laced with ten fours and eight sixes.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant came in for the final two overs and made an impact, smashing Rabada for two sixes as LSG posted a daunting total of 235/2 in their 20 overs.

In the bowling department, Sai Kishore (1/34) was the most effective for Gujarat. Arshad Khan also claimed a wicket, while the rest of the GT bowlers went wicketless.

Brief score: LSG 235/2 (Mitchell Marsh 117, Nicholas Pooran 56*; Sai Kishore 1/34) vs GT.

With ANI inputs