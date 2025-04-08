In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the title with their back-to-back dominating performances. On Monday, they put up yet another entertaining show and claimed a 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This was RCB's third win in four games, which kept them at the third position in the points table. Against MI, RCB posted 221/5 after being asked to bat first and then went on to restrict the five-time champions to 209/9 in 20 overs.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar played a captain's knock and scored 64 off 32 balls. His knock included five boundaries and four maximums. One of his boundaries even left star batter Virat Kohli utterly impressed.

In the 13th over, Patidar showed his variety of shots and took on Hardik Pandya. After sending the first delivery of the over for a four with a scoop shot, the RCB skipper played a brilliant upper cut on the fourth ball, which went over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.

Everyone: “SPIN BASHER”



Him: “Nahi yaar, mujhe fast bowling khelna bahot pasand hai” pic.twitter.com/cmJImqJg3d — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2025

Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was surprised with Patidar's brilliance and acknowledged his talent with a big smile.

"That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it's not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great. The way Krunal has bowled was amazing. In the last over, it was not easy, I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing," said Patidar after the victory.

"At that time, it was clear that we have to take the game deep. So, the discussion was to take the game deep and use KP's one over at the last. The wicket was good and the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. After the Hardik Pandya over, I went all out. The wrist spinner is one of the main bowlers because they are wicket-taking and the way he (Suyash Sharma) bowled was great," he added.

RCB will now be taking on Delhi Capitals for their next IPL 2025 match on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.