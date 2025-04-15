Despite last playing in the Indian Premier League three years ago, Karun Nair proved his worth to Delhi Capitals with a pleasantly surprising knock of 89 runs off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Nair refused to spare any MI bowler, including pace marksman Jasprit Bumrah, during the course of his stay, striking at 222.50 in the innings. Though Nari's knock eventually fell short in DC's pursuit of the 206-run target, his effort impressed the who's who of the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Nair showcased great T20-styled batting, producing lap shots and reverse sweeps against MI, having added a few unique shots to his arsenal that weren't present before. The refreshed style of play also helped Nair improve his strike-rate, though he doesn't feel it was low before.

In the post-match press conference, Nair was asked by a reporter about the change in his strike-rate. The veteran batter gave a rather sharp reply, denying that his strike-rate was ever low.

"I don't think my strike rate has ever been low. It's always been high. But yes, I can agree that it's a bit higher now. In the last two seasons, I've been batting well. It's about confidence and executing the shots that you want to play. I don't think I've changed anything, maybe added a couple of more shots, but I've always played the same way.

"It's executing the shots you want to play and scoring these runs, which is gonna help you. Obviously, the longer you stay, the more chances you have to score more. Honestly, I haven't changed anything. Fortunate that it's coming off, and I hope to continue the same way," he asserted.

While Karun has hit the ground running in IPL 2025, his strike rate in IPL 2022 was only 88.89. The following two seasons, he struck at 114 and 83, respectively. Though it's only been an innings, the intent from Nair seems a lot different than old times.

"I felt confident, I felt like I'm well-prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity, so it was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season, and waiting for my chance," Nair said in the media conference. "I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game, and then it's always a tough call for the team management to pick 11 or 12 players. I've always respected that, and for me it's about preparing and keeping the same process that I've followed, which has worked for me, and just being ready to go out there and perform for the team."