The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction guidelines are out, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opening the gate for franchises to retain a maximum of 6 players each. While the 10 franchises would take a few days to chart out their plans, auction strategies and decide which players they wish to retain, fans and former cricketers have started to share their inputs on the matter. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels Mumbai Indians shouldn't retain skipper Hardik Pandya. Rather, should try to get him using RTM in the auction.

For Jadeja, who has also coached the Afghanistan national team, Mumbai Indians' priority should be retaining the veterans Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I'd say, players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, are undoubtedly the three players who will be retained by MI. It is impossible to get these players if put up for auction. Moreover, I think that MI can use their RTM card for Hardik Pandya. Yes, the kind of player he is, you might not get him either (in the auction). But there is a chance that his injury tendencies might make the other franchises not be able to open up their banks for him," Jadeja said on Jio Cinema.

Though Jadeja is aware that going for Hardik in the auction using RTM could be risky, he doesn't think one of the other three - Rohit, Suryakumar and Bumrah - could be sacrificed for the all-rounder.

"If you have an RTM, they you can use to their advantage. I am not saying that this decides the player's caliber or power, but if you look at a player like Bumrah and his value and then Hardik Pandya on the market, it will be a difficult business," Jadeja added.

With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David and Dewald Brevis also among key players for Mumbai, the franchise does have some tough calls to take before the mega auction.