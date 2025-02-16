Mumbai Indians Schedule IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on fellow five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match of IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians endured a disastrous campaign in 2024, as they finished bottom of the table for the second time in three years. However, having retained their Indian core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, they look well-prepared for IPL 2025. MI also made some big purchases in the mega auction, such as Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Santner.

Here is Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 schedule in full:

CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - March 23 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

GT vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - March 29 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM IST - March 31 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 4 - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

MI vs RCB - 7:30 PM IST - April 7 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM IST - April 17 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM IST - April 20 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - April 23 - Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM IST - April 27 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RR vs MI - 7:30 PM IST - May 1 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

MI vs GT - 3:30 PM IST - May 6 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs MI - 3:30 PM IST - May 11 - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

MI vs DC - 7:30 PM IST - May 15 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai