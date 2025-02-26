MS Dhoni is gearing up for his 18th season of the Indian Premier League, with IPL 2025 less than a month away. With the IPL being the only cricket Dhoni plays during the year, the legendary Indian captain is reportedly making a slight change in his batting. Dhoni, who will turn out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is reportedly going to use slightly lighter bats for IPL 2025. Having almost always used heavier bats than his teammates, Dhoni's change could be decisive for his form in the upcoming edition.

As per the report by The New Indian Express, Dhoni would usually use bats weighing around 1250 or 1300 grams during his prime, heavier than his teammates. However, recently Dhoni has been trying out bats weighing 10 or 20 grams less.

"Four bats have been delivered to Dhoni recently by Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt. Ltd, the cricket equipment company from Meerut. Each bat weighs around 1230 grams with the same shape as before," as per a source in the report.

The report states that Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has also confirmed the change. A reduction in the weight of the bat is expected to be a natural change with age. Dhoni is 43.

Dhoni has also reportedly been in practising in his home state of Jharkhand, as he gets in shape for IPL 2025.

With Chennai Super Kings' training schedule still not finalised, Dhoni practised using a bowling machine at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, as per the report.

"He (Dhoni) used to train at the indoor facility. As there was no team camping here at the venue that time, he was training with the bowling machine. He also played a friendly tennis match on the opening day of a tournament played here," said an official of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association, according to the report.

Although injury concerns have slightly reduced Dhoni's influence with the bat, he still enjoyed a good IPL 2024. Dhoni smashed 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of over 220, batting primarily at No. 7 or 8.

After narrowly missing out on a playoffs spot in IPL 2024, CSK will once again be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, as they begin their IPL 2025 journey against Mumbai Indians on March 23.

Arguably the most popular cricketer in India, fans of Dhoni and CSK would be hoping that this shift in bat weight helps him bat higher up the order.