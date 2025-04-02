After two consecutive losses, the Mumbai Indians secured their first victory of the season in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thanks to rookie pacer Ashwani Kumar. With Jasprit Bumrah out injured, MI had to dig deep into their resources and back inexperienced players in the search of their first win of the campaign. While MI are learning to stay afloat, the management is eagerly waiting for Bumrah's return. However, the pacer is unlikely to be drafted into the team's XI anytime soon despite reaching the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury, is being pushed towards full-fitness in a gradual manner as his injury is 'a bit more serious' It has been reported that though Bumrah is clinically fit, his workload is being increased gradually to minise the risk of a stress fracture at the back.

"Bumrah's injury is a bit more serious. The medical team wants to ensure he doesn't suffer a stress fracture. Bumrah himself is being careful. He is bowling at the CoE but it could take longer to get back in full swing. No definite timeline has been set yet, but one hopes he gets back by mid-April," the Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The CoE would need to give Bumrah and other pacers in a similar position the clearance to participate in the IPL. At present, it doesn't look like Bumrah is anywhere close to a return.

Ashwani Impresses Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach

MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was impressed with Ashwani's composure. "To see someone coming in, one first game, under pressure, happy for him. He worked on his strengths and focused on his strengths and that gave him results. It's not about performance, it's about going and enjoying what you do best," Mhambrey said.

Ashwani was one of three changes MI made for the contest against the Knigh Riders and the bowling coach explained the rationale behind his selection.

"Left-arm seamer who swings the ball and has got high pace, ticks a lot of boxes for us. Wankhede, we always knew, is a wicket that has a lot of bounce compared to others. He's the kind of guy who swings the ball and high pace as well, so we felt it was the right surface for him to pay," Mhambrey stated.