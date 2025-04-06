Rehab completed, as Mumbai Indians' marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah joins his teammates at the franchise ahead of the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bumrah has been out of action since the back injury he sustained during the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January this year. He missed Mi's first few games of the campaign, with his absence contributing a lot to the franchise's poor start. With Bumrah now close to a return, MI's hopes of making a strong comeback have also received a big boost.

Bumrah has been the pivotal figure in MI's bowling attack since making his IPL debut in 2013. Touted as the finest pacer across formats in the world, Bumrah has featured for MI in 133 matches, picking up 165 wickets.

While it is not clear if Bumrah will be given the go-ahead for the RCB clash on April 7, he does have a realistic chance of playing the franchise's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17.

In fact, SRH all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is already excited about facing Bumrah in the match.

"I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I would be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting," Reddy said on JioHotstar's show Gen Bold.

"This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to Indian cricket." he added.

MI have had quite an ordinary start to the new season, winning just one of their first four matches, which showed the franchise missing Bumrah deeply. Even the form of former skipper Rohit Sharma has been a headache for MI this campaign.