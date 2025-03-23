Ishan Kishan left everyone stunned with his sensational batting display as the ignored Indian cricket team batter slammed a 45-ball century for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. It was a special knock from the wicket-keeper batter as he smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes to score an unbeaten 106 off 47 deliveries. It was Kishan's first match for SRH after he was bought for Rs 11.25 crore in the mega auction and this knock was a brilliant reminder to the BCCI as the central contracts are expected to be announced after the tournament. Kishan was not included in the central contracts list in 2024 for missing domestic cricket but his performance for SRH was sensational.

Kishan slayed a hapless Rajasthan Royals attack to conjure up a magnificent 45-ball century, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 286 for six in their home IPL home game on Sunday.

In sultry Hyderabad heat, Royals' inexperienced skipper Riyan Parag committed a blunder by opting to bowl on the flattest deck on offer in IPL.

The result was inevitable with Travis Head taking the Royals attack to cleaners with 67 off 31 balls and then Kishan blazed in an unfamiliar orange jersey with an audacious 106 not out off 47 balls to beef up the SRH total. Head and Kishan hit 20 fours and nine sixes between them.

SRH picked up from where they left the last season and could have bettered their own and IPL's best ever total (287/3) but two wickets fell in the final over.

Jofra Archer, who went for 76 wicket-less runs in four overs recorded the worst ever individual bowling figures in the history of the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)