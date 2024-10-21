The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction ahead for IPL 2025 may clash with the dates of the first Test between India and Australia. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the proposed dates of the auction have brought a significant challenge in front of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and broadcasters due to the clashing of dates. The report also states that Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh is expected to be the venue where the mega auction is held.

The proposed dates of the auction are November 24 and 25, which would coincide with Day 3 and Day 4 of the first Test between India and Australia, as per a report by Cricbuzz. It would also be a concern for the Disney Star network, who are the official broadcasters for both the Test series and the IPL auction.

However, the timings of the match are unlikely to coincide with the auction, given the difference between Australian and Indian time.

The report also states that some BCCI officials have already been to Saudi Arabia, with more set to go on Monday. After considering London, Singapore, Dubai and Vienna as potential venue options options, the BCCI are reportedly set to zero in on either Riyadh or fellow Saudi city Jeddah.

The report further addresses that while IPL franchises would've preferred an Indian host city, that is no longer a possibility. Therefore, there has been significant urging from franchises towards the BCCI to finalise the auction venue, in order to fix travel arrangements for delegation members.

While the mega auction is likely to happen in the final week of November, the retentions list of all franchises will be announced on October 31. All franchises are allowed up to six direct retentions, including a maximum of two uncapped retentions.