The Indian Premier League 2025 Auction is set to take place on November 25 and 25 at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 574 players are set to feature in the mega auction that will see marquee players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj go under the hanmer. Out of 574, 366 players are Indians while 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. As per multiple media reports, Mallika Sagar will continue as the auctioneer for IPL. Notably, the 49-year-old had conducted the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction last year before replacing Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for the IPL 2024 auction.

As per the official release sent by IPL, the two-day mega auction will start at 3 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

All the 10 IPL franchises announced their retentions ahead of the 2025 auction. Among the biggest highlights of the deadline day, three major captains Pant, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were released by their franchises Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. As the trio enter the auction pool, there are some other star players too who will be in focus of the franchises in the bidding war.

Wicketkeeper-batters are expected to get great attention this auction and thus Rahul is expected to get a hefty sum. He has been a consistent performer and also holds captaincy experience in IPL. These add to his already illustrious portfolio.

Pant is just another hot candidate for the mega auction. He has been one of the most explosive batters, not only in IPL but also in world cricket. Add the leadership abilities and some quality wickeeping skills and Pant becomes a rare commodity.

Same is the case with Ishan Kishan, who is just another explosive wicketkeeper-batter. Kishan is a proven performer in IPL as well as the international stage.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also expected to get fat pay checks at the end of the bidding war.

