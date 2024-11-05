The IPL 2025 auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.

The detailed player breakdown is as follows: Capped Indians (48 players), Capped Internationals (272 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players), Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players), Uncapped Indians (965 players), Uncapped Internationals (104 players).

With each franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be up for grabs at the IPL 2025 Player Auction.

The country-wise breakdown of overseas players who have signed up are as follow - South Africa - 91, Australia - 76, England - 52, New Zealand - 39, West Indies 33, Afghanistan - 29, Sri Lanka - 29, Bangladesh - 13, Netherlands - 12, USA - 10, Ireland - 9, Zimbabwe - 8, Canada - 4, Scotland - 2, UAE - 1, Italy - 1.

IPL 2025 Auction is set to be a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh set to go under the hammer. The 10 franchises will collectively have around Rs 641.5 crore to spend for maximum 204 slots that are available. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players. As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore.