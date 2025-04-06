Yuzvendra Chahal has taken just 1 wicket in the first 3 matches for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. The senior spinner was bought for a massive Rs 18 crore in the IPL mega auction and many experts thought that he will be a top performer for his side. However, his slow start has sparked concern among a section of the PBKS fans but Chahal was not rattled. In a recent interview, Chahal said that he believes that he completely deserves the Rs 18 crore price tag and said that he is not under any extra pressure.

"We have only played three matches so far. There is a long way to go. The team has won two matches and my focus is on making the team win. That's about it," Chahal told on JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings.

"I deserve this price tag. When you are playing, you don't think about what price you fetched in the auction. Whether you go for INR 6 crore or INR 18 crore, it is the same mindset, and you just want to make the team win," he added.

Chahal also made a major prediction regarding Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The spinner said that they will finish in the Top 2 after the group stage and even called them the 'best team'.

"We are coming in top 2, we are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we have 9-10 options. I think it's a very good sign that the team is going to be a champion this year. If you look at the playoffs, we are definitely in the Top 2."

Chahal also made it clear that he is not putting much pressure on himself regarding national team selection. "It is not in my hands. I am only focusing on doing well for my team and putting in good performances with the ball," he concluded.