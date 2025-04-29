Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, created history on Monday with a terrific 35-ball-century against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 match. In the chase of 210 in Jaipur, the teenager helped RR clinch the victory in just 15.5 overs and eight wickets in hand. Suryavanshi is now the second fastest centurion in IPL after Chris Gayle's 30-ball knock for RCB and fastest ever for any Indian. As the Bihar-born prodigy shattered many records, wishes from all over the world started pouring in.

Memebers of cricketer fraternity also took to their respective social media handles and praised Suryavanshi for his knock.

Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.



End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.



Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane! pic.twitter.com/b0xJb9jMER — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 28, 2025

Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025

What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitudeProud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025

When other 14-year-olds a cross the country are busy completing middle-school assignments and being admonished by quietly sneaking in for a PlayStation session, the left-handed Suryavanshi, simply stood and delivered against Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj with a collective experience of 141 Tests between them.

"It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament. I just see the ball and play. Batting with Jaiswal is good, he tells me what to do and he infuses positive things. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said after the match-winning knock.

Vaibhav reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest century in the history of the IPL, below Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against now-defunct Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013. Vaibhav is now also the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL.