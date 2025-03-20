Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji said that the league and "its franchise owners, leadership groups and ecosystem" had a key role in India's two successive white-ball title wins, the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 2025 season of the league will kickstart with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Balaji, a one-time IPL winner who took 76 wickets in 73 matches at an average of 26.68 and represented franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KKR (one title) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his career, spoke on impact of the cash-rich league.

Balaji said that it has nurtured talent, boosted the economy and elevated the standards of international talent.

"Within just six months, India has won two major trophies, and a lot of credit goes to TATA IPL--its franchise owners, leadership groups, and the ecosystem they have built. Their collective efforts have shaped the league into what it is today. IPL is no longer just an Indian tournament; it has become a global brand--watched, followed, and admired by people across the world. Much like Formula 1 and the English Premier League, IPL has positioned itself as one of the most significant sporting spectacles. As a former player, coach, and now commentator, I have had the privilege of witnessing IPL's journey firsthand. From its early days of bilateral series and ICC events to becoming a global sporting phenomenon, the IPL's rise has been truly remarkable," he added.

Also, the Indian middle-order veteran Hanuma Vihari, has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the league, said that the competition has stayed true to its tagline- 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity'.

"If you look at how the league has evolved from its first season to now, so many talented players have been given the platform to excel and represent their countries--not just India, but across the world. There are players who were not well-known domestically, but after proving themselves in IPL, they earned a spot in their national teams and lived their dream. Financially, too, the IPL has transformed the lives of many cricketers. The way we look at sport has changed. IPL is no longer just cricket; it's a festival. It's two months of non-stop entertainment that captivates fans. Last season was incredible, but this year, I'm sure it will be twice as entertaining. The 18th season is always special, and I have no doubt that it will break numerous records--whether it is in terms of runs, wickets, or new milestones," he concluded.

