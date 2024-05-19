It has been a disappointing IPL 2024 season for Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. The veteran batter was able to score 417 runs in 14 matches with an average of 32.08 but inconsistency ended up being an issue for his team. MI also suffered from a major slum in form as they finished at the bottom of the IPL points table with just four wins from 14 matches. With the season coming to an end, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post pictures from the tournament with a small message.

The season started on a controversial note for Mumbai Indians as they decided to appoint Hardik Pandya as the captain for IPL 2024 in place of Rohit Sharma. Hardik completed a sensational trade from Gujarat Titans and his appointment meant that Rohit's 10-year tenure as MI captain came to an end.

The decision was not taken well by a section of the fanbase and rumours of a possible rift between the two cricketers became a common talking point among the fans as well as experts.

Things did not improve as Mumbai Indians lost their first three matches in the competition and Hardik was booed by a section of the crowd even at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik also faced a lot of criticism - both as player and captain - as MI continued to lose crucial games in the competition.

The next assignment for Rohit Sharma will be to lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. India will face Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.

Hardik's inclusion in the squad was a matter of discussion among experts but the selectors decided to show trust in the all-rounder as he was appointed the vice-captain.