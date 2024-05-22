Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya feels the franchise has the best chance to win its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year. RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 on Wednesday, having qualified for the playoffs as the fourth placed team. Mallya recalled the scenes ahead of the very first IPL season when he made the bid to buy RCB. He revealed that buying RCB and star batter Virat Kohli was the best decision he could've made.

Taking to social media platform X, Mallya said his "inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy".

"When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck," Mallya posted on X.

RCB booked their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. It was a huge achievement for RCB who won six matches on the trot to book their spot in the Top 4.

Mallya had earlier congratulated RCB on reaching the playoffs.

"Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy," he had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In their do-or-die match vs CSK, captain Faf Du Plessis and Cameron Green took RCB to a score above 200 and Yash Dayal produced a disciplined display of fast bowling to clinch the victory.

Faf dedicated his Man of the Match award to fast bowler Yash Dayal.

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," Faf said after the match.