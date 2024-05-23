Star batter Virat Kohli was visibly dejected after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday. RCB's six-game winning-run was abruptly halted in Ahmedabad with the franchise once again missing out on the chance to lift the title. Kohli had a stellar season with the bat, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches. While it is highly likely that Kohli will take home the Orange Cap, an IPL trophy remains elusive for the former RCB captain.

After Rovman Powell hit the winning boundary for RR, a dejected Kohli was seen knocking off the bails, repeating his actions after the heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final to Australia at the same venue.

Virat Kohli dislodging bails in Ahmedabad...



Pic 1: Eliminator vs RR (May 22)



Pic 2: World Cup final vs Australia (November 19)



Ek hi Kohli hai, kitni baar tootega. Two splendid tournaments with the bat but just couldn't get his hands on the trophy. pic.twitter.com/4jmNIpp7aj — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) May 22, 2024





They were down and out. But what followed next was a dramatic turnaround and comeback fuelled with belief and emotions



Well done, Royal Challengers Bengaluru #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB | #Eliminator | #TheFinalCall | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/PLssOFbBvf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2024

Kohli on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first player to score 8000 runs in the IPL.

To surpass the 8000-run mark, Kohli needed just 29 runs, and he achieved it with his trademark grace and accuracy. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Kohli after he had scored 33 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and a six. His nearest rival, Shikhar Dhawan, trails at 6,769 runs.

So far in the tournament, Kohli has amassed 741 runs in 15 games for RCB. With an average of 64 and a strike rate of 155 this season, he scored one century and five half-centuries.

Talking about the Eliminator clash, Rajasthan Royals ended their four-match winless run in the Indian Premier League and bounced back just at the right moment to seal their place in the Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to leave for New York in the coming days to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

He has been named in the 15-man squad, which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

India are scheduled to play Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.