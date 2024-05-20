Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the Playoffs of IPL 2024 with a stunning 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. After losing seven games out of eight, RCB were on the verge of elimination. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise completely turned the tables in the second-half of the season and won six games on trot and secured a Playoffs berth. In their last league stage match, RCB scored 218/5 and needed to restrict CSK to 201, in order to qualify for the Playoffs. Later, RCB bowlers held their nerves and restricted CSK to 191/7. After the game, Team RCB joyously celebrated their victory and took a lap around their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a video going viral on social media, RCB star batter Virat Kohli was seen prompting the crowd to cheer for veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who busy celebrating and dancing with pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The way Virat was asking fans to cheer for DK

- Dinesh was celebrating by dancing with Siraj#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/qfm88D0c1M — (@wrognxvirat) May 19, 2024

CSK needed 17 runs off the last over, which was being bowled by Yash Dayal. The pacer held his nerves successfully took his side across the line.

"Unbelievable and such a great atmosphere, such a pleasure to finish off the season at home with a win. Batting first, I think it was the hardest pitch I have ever played on in T20s. Myself and Virat were talking about 140-150 after we came back from the rain break. The communication from the umpires was there was a lot of rain on the pitch, they wanted to push the game and that makes sense," said RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the victory.

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," he added.

With this victory, RCB have secured the fourth spot in the points table and will be playing the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.