There has been a lot of speculation over MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chennai Super Kings crashed out of IPL 2024. The five-time champions slumped to a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru - a result that saw their playoff dreams go up in smoke. It was a topsy-turvy season for CSK and Dhoni mainly operated as a lower-order finisher under the leadership of new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. While there was no official communication regarding Dhoni's future, the former India captain was seen taking a bike ride around Ranchi and the videos have gone on social media.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was at the crease with the game hanging by a thread by the veteran star was not able to finish the match as he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Yash Dayal.

Ex-India batter Aakash Chopra said that if Dhoni was unbeaten, CSK would have won the match.

"MS Dhoni was there along with Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni kept them alive. Maybe this was the last time we saw Dhoni. He hit the longest six of this season - 110 meters. He also hit two fours on the leg side. If MS Dhoni hadn't gotten out to the back-of-the-hand ball, he would have won the game (taken CSK to the playoffs)," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"From where he started, it didn't seem like winning the game was possible. Not winning, you know I am talking about 201, winning the match was beyond them. Jadeja was hitting sixes off the first ball of every over. However, Yash Dayal bowled well in the last over. Only 17 runs were required. He saved them and RCB won with a decent margin and progressed," he added.