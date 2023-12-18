Ever since Mumbai Indians announced the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the franchise's skipper, the captaincy change has been one of the most talked-about topics on social media. While some fans are upset to see the captaincy responsibilities being taken away from Rohit, some have welcomed the 'timely change' in command. Some nostalgic fans have also been sharing old videos featuring Rohit and Hardik on social media, highlighting the times when they played for MI together and those occasions when the latter joined Gujarat Titans.

One of the videos that have gained massive traction on social media is Rohit and Hardik's difference in perception of Mumbai Indians being called a 'superstar team'.

After Hardik had sealed his move to Gujarat, he spoke of two ways a franchise can win the IPL title. One was to buy the best players in the game, the second was to create the best environment. Hardik feels MI did the former a few seasons ago while GT did the latter over the last couple of years.

Here's the video:

"There are two kinds of success you can get. One is get the best people possible from A to B which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and best out of them," Hardik said.

Rohit, however, doesn't think that MI has had a 'superstar team', where they bought established stars. For the Hitman, MI's success has had a lot to do with identifying young talent and getting them to fire.

"People say we have a strong team, but no one talks about hard work behind that. Story of Tilak Varma and Nehal will be same like Bumrah and Hardik and then after few years, someone will say we have a strong team," Rohit can be heard saying in the video.