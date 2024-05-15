The connection that MS Dhoni has with Chennai and IPL side Chennai Super Kings is quite well-known and the veteran cricketer enjoys a legendary status among the fans of the franchise. Dhoni has been leading the side since the first IPL season way back in 2008 and under his leadership, they have won the title a record-equaling five times. With rumours claiming that IPL 2024 can be Dhoni's final season in the tournament, the fans have been flocking to the stadium for his every game and the sound is almost thunderous whenever he comes out to bat.

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu hailed Dhoni as the 'God of Chennai' and said that temples will be made in his honour in the near future.

“He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai,” Rayudu said on Star Sports.

“He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK."

“He is a legend and someone everybody celebrates in the crowd. They might be thinking that this might be his last game in Chennai,” he added.

Chennai Super Kings will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18 with their IPL 2024 playoff hopes on the line. With 14 points and a net run rate of +0.528, CSK are currently third in the points table and a victory over RCB will more or less confirm their spot in the Top 4 of the competition.