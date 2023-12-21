Mumbai Indians' decision to take captaincy responsibilities away from Rohit Sharma and hand them to new recruit Hardik Pandya hasn't been immune to criticism. The decision left many shocked considering how well Rohit has done as the captain of the franchise over the last 10 years. Not long after the decision was taken, rumours floated on social media, suggesting that senior Indian players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah are looking to leave the franchise. But, an MI official has rubbished the talks, saying no player will take an exit from the franchise this season.

"The news reports are totally fake and false. No MI player will be leaving us, nor will be traded by us," the official told Cricbuzz, falsifying the rumours of senior players' exit.

"Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process," the official further said.

Mumbai Indian head coach Mark Boucher was also asked about the decision, especially in the wake of the reactions the franchise's fans have given. Boucher said that the move was well thought out and was discussed with the franchise's leadership unit.

"Well, we have had conversations with certain team members and the leadership within the group. I think it's purely just a transition phase. It's the game of cricket. Mumbai Indians move forward. Rohit has been fantastic for us. He's been a stalwart for Mumbai Indians, he has done really well. This is just a decision that is made by us to move forward and get into a transition phase with the new captain and it's, you know, take all the emotions aside and all that type of stuff. That's simply what it is all about," the coach said.

On the rumours of displeasure going around the change in captaincy, Boucher said: "Can I say anything about it? I am not too sure. I mean, I have heard rumours via social media, all that type of stuff, but I'm not really into social media stuff. As far as I can say it was handled by us in the best way possible. We understand the emotions around everything, but this is purely a transitional phase for Mumbai Indians. And decisions were made by us to move forward and that's where we are at the moment."