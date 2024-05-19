Match 69 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, has Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on May 19 at 03:30 PM IST.

SRH vs PBKS, Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 13 matches and are ranked third on the points table with 15 points, while Punjab Kings have also played 13 matches and are ranked ninth with 10 points.

In the last match played by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad beat Lucknow by 10 wickets. The top fantasy player for Hyderabad was Travis Head who scored 131 points.

In their last match in this series against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan by five wickets. The top fantasy player for Punjab was Sam Curran who scored 148 points.

SRH vs PBKS, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 171 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 75% of the total wickets at this venue.

Weather Report



The temperature will hover around 36 degrees C with 36% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.1 m/s are expected.

SRH vs PBKS, Head-to-Head

In the 22 matches played between these 2 teams, the bowlers of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

In their previous encounter in this series, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the Man of the Match as he scored the highest fantasy points for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 127 points while Arshdeep Singh topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Punjab Kings with 112 points.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Travis Head

Travis Head is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 69 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. This player is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 11 matches, he has scored 533 runs averaging 53.3.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm medium and in 13 matches, Harshal has taken 22 wickets at an average of 19.5.

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh is a batter with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In 13 matches, he has scored 352 runs averaging 50.3.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 50 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In 12 matches, Abhishek has scored 401 runs averaging 36.5 per match.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He bowls right-arm fast and in 12 matches, Cummins has taken 14 wickets at an average of 31.7.

Jonathan Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. Bairstow is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In 11 matches, he has scored 298 runs averaging 29.8 per match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 39 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.9. Bhuvneshwar is a right-arm medium bowler and in 12 matches, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 37.4.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 30 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He bowls leg-break googly and in eight matches, Rahul has taken 10 wickets at an average of 23.6.

SRH vs PBKS, Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Upendra Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Akash Singh, Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Umran Malik.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh, Harshal Patel, Tanay Thyagarajan, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh and Prince Choudhary.

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen and Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Shashank Singh

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Pat Cummins

Vice-Captain: Travis Head