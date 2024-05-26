Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance since suffering a heat stroke as he attended the IPL Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad with wife Gauri Khan on Sunday. SRK was hospitalised in Ahmedabad after he suffered a heat stroke following KKR's Qualifier 1 match against SRH but he was discharged after a couple of days. He was in attendance along with his wife Gauri Khan and children - Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. SRK was wearing a mask during the match and his entire family was seen celebrating as KKR produced a brilliant bowling display.

Shah probably asking Gauri where their children are. He is such a dotting father even when he isn't keeping well.@iamsrk@gaurikhanpic.twitter.com/JE5h9ZDwqL — Parth (@SRKParth) May 26, 2024

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat.

"We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, played on a different wicket the other night. There was no dew on the other night's game, we have a style which doesn't work always, but when it does, it's very damaging. I want to crack with the bat first. We have done well defending scores. Pretty much the same, Shahbaz comes in for Samad," Cummins said at the toss.

On the other hand, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said that he wanted to field first if he won the toss.

"We would have bowled, we'll get a fair idea about how the pitch will play. It's a red soil and we played our last game on a similar surface. We need to stay with the present, stick to the basics and execute all our plans. Every individual is taking responsibility, this is a big game, we've plenty of people who're playing in a final for the first time, nervous, but this is also a good chance. We're going with the same team."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan