Virat Kohli was a livewire on the outfield during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Kohli, who scored 33 off 24 balls, saved plenty of runs for RCB with his fielding in the deep. In the 12th over of RR's 173-run chase, Kohli covered plenty of ground near the midwicket boundary before unleashing a bullet throw to end Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel's partnership.

Cameron Green received Kohli's throw at the non-striker's end before dislodging the bails to give Jurel his marching orders. Kohli, however, caught the attention of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar with his top-notch fielding.

Gavaskar questioned Jurel and Parag's decision to go for a second run, especially with Kohli patrolling the midwicket region.

"Yes, the throw is even more important. Flat! Once you hesitate, you do not proceed. Was there a second run? You also see who the fielder is. Any other fielder, go for the second. This is a big deal, big deal. I think he is gone. Magnificent effort. He has got RCB back in the game," Gavaskar was heard as saying on-air.

Kohli had a rare failure with the bat on Wednesday as RCB were knocked out of IPL 2024.

He leads the batting charts in IPL 2024 with 741 runs, including a century and five fifties, but failed to inspire his team to the finish in a roller-coaster season.

RCB head coach Andy Flower praised Kohli for his enduring "hunger" for the game.

"Working in the same dressing room with him has been a real pleasure," former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Flower told reporters.

"The way he thinks about the game -- and he backs that up with an amazing level of skill, aggression and hunger -- I look forward to watching him in the World Cup," Flower said.

"I think it's amazing that he is still evolving his game, even though he has got an incredible record already," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)