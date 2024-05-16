The much-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is in danger of being washed out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The weather forecast has predicted the possibility of "showers and a thunderstorm" in Bengaluru for the next five days from Friday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 21. In case of a washout, both teams will be awarded a point each. However, RCB will crash out of the tournament while CSK will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

As per Accuweather, there will be 99 per cent cloud cover around the stadium "with with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon." In the evening, there is 74 per cent chance of rain while the temperature will fluctuate from 30-34 degree celsius.

On the other hand, there will be 100 per cent cloud cover at night with around 62 per cent chance of rain. There might be a few thunderstorms as well. The temperature, meanwhile, will drop to around 21-22 degree celsius at night.

If not a washout, the continuous rainfall might reduce the probablity of a full game. As per the IPL playing conditions, the shortest game that can take place is five overs which can begin latest by 10:56 PM.

As far as the IPL 2024 playoffs' concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already sealed the berth for themselves, while a total of five teams are still in race for the remaining two spots.

CSK, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, RCB and Lucknow Super Giants are the teams fighting for the top-4 finish.

DC have exhausted their quota of league matches, beating LSG in their final game to achieve 14 points from as many games.

Among the other contenders, barring SRH, all the other teams have only one match remaining. It means that net run-rates will most probably come in to play to decide the final spot for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Advertisement

The RCB vs CSK clash, however, seems to be the most crucial with fans and experts already labelling it as a virtual knockout.